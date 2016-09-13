Group Of Police Officers Cleared Of Criminal Wrongdoing In Underage Sex Scandal

Some of the 11 officers in Richmond, California, could still face a range of disciplinary actions as fallout over the scandal involving a teen sex worker continues.

Eleven police officers in Richmond, California, have been cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the case of a massive sex scandal involving an underage prostitute, but some could still be fired.

In a report issued by the police chief this week, an internal investigation found that the 11 officers had some sort of contact with the the woman, who goes by the name Celeste Guap, after reviewing thousands of text messages and social media posts.



Guap, now 19 years old, claims to have been involved with more than 30 Bay Area officers from multiple departments, exchanging sex with some of them as a teenager for money and tips on operations.

Citing privacy laws, Richmond Police Chief Allwyn Brown did not disclose what the group of 11 officers allegedly did, referring only to "individual, unconnected, non-criminal engagements" that violated department policies. However, he added, "police officers are held to a higher standard with regard to both their personal and professional conduct because the nature of their duties requires the public’s trust."

Some of the officers were recommended to be fired, while others could be ordered to get counseling, he added.



The chief's report comes just days after Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley announced seven police officers would be charged in connection with the ongoing scandal, which has tainted seven law enforcement agencies.