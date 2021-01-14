Two Off-Duty Cops Were Arrested After Taking A Selfie During The Attack On The US Capitol
"Not like I did anything illegal," one of the cops wrote on Facebook, according to a federal complaint filed against him.
Two off-duty police officer who allegedly took part in the attack on the US Capitol last week and took selfies during the riot are now facing federal charges, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson are each facing one count of knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building as well as one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capital grounds. They were charged Tuesday in federal court and arrested on Wednesday.
The two Rocky Mount, Virginia, officers — who traveled more than 200 miles to attend last week's events in DC — are among dozens of people charged by federal prosecutors. The mob of violent Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempted coup that left five people dead.
After the attack on the Capitol, the two police officers posted pictures of themselves inside the building on social media — and sent copies to their colleagues in the police department, according to an affidavit.
In a statement, the Rocky Mount Police Department said the officers have been put on administrative leave and the case was under review.
In one social media post, Robertson himself described the breach of the Capitol as an attack.
"CNN and the Left are just mad because we actually attacked the government who is the problem and not some random small business," Robertson posted on social media, according to court records. "The right IN ONE DAY took the f***** U.S. Capitol. Keep poking us."
On Facebook and Instagram, Robertson added he was proud to have been "willing to put skin in the game."
Although the selfie appeared to show them in the middle of committing a crime, Fracker dismissed concerns about it apparently raised by his friends on Facebook.
According to the affidavit, Robertson claimed that he had been allowed into the building by Capitol Police.
"Lol to anyone who's possibly concerned about the picture of me going around," he wrote. "Sorry I hate freedom? Sorry I fought hard for it and lost friends for it. Not like I did anything illegal, WAY too much to lose to go there but y'all do what you feel you need to do."
