Two Off-Duty Cops Were Arrested After Taking A Selfie During The Attack On The US Capitol

Two off-duty police officer who allegedly took part in the attack on the US Capitol last week and took selfies during the riot are now facing federal charges, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson are each facing one count of knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building as well as one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capital grounds. They were charged Tuesday in federal court and arrested on Wednesday.

The two Rocky Mount, Virginia, officers — who traveled more than 200 miles to attend last week's events in DC — are among dozens of people charged by federal prosecutors. The mob of violent Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempted coup that left five people dead.

After the attack on the Capitol, the two police officers posted pictures of themselves inside the building on social media — and sent copies to their colleagues in the police department, according to an affidavit.