Protestors And The Family Of Dolal Idd Are Demanding Answers To His Killing By Minneapolis Officers

Police say a 27-second body camera video of the killing of Dolal Bayle Idd in Minneapolis shows that Idd shot at police first as officers tried to box him in with patrol cars in a parking lot, but his family and protesters are continuing to demand answers about what happened.

Idd, a 23-year-old Black man, was shot at repeatedly while in his car in the parking lot of a gas station on Wednesday night. In Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed by police in an incident that sparked massive protests and reignited a nationwide movement against police violence, protesters took to the streets for two nights in a row asking what led to the deadly shooting.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the man as Idd, who they said died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The short body camera video released by Minneapolis police Thursday shows officers aiming their weapons at a white car.

Officers are heard yelling, "Hands up! Hands up!" as the driver tries to maneuver the car on the snowy parking lot. Two patrol cars with lights flashing block the front of the white car, and when the driver tries to go in reverse, a third patrol car boxes the vehicle in.

"Fuck!" one of the officers is heard yelling after the driver's-side window appears to shatter. Officers then fire multiple times into the white car.

Police said a woman was also in the car at the time, but was not injured in the shooting.



It is difficult to determine what happened based on the body camera video, but Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said it appears to show Idd firing at officers first.

"When I view the video that everyone else is viewing, and certainly the real time slow-down version, it appears the individual inside the vehicle fires his weapon at the officers first," he told reporters shortly after the video was released.



The body camera footage was released just 24 hours after the deadly shooting, a fairly rapid response by a city still reeling from Floyd's killing on May 25, after a Minneapolis police officer crushed Floyd's neck with his knee.

Idd's death was the first police killing in the city since Floyd died.

City officials pledged transparency in addressing Wednesday's deadly shooting, acknowledging the lasting impact of Floyd's death.

"We know a life has been cut short tonight and that trust between communities of color and law enforcement is fragile," Mayor Jacob Frey said in a Facebook post. "Rebuilding that trust will depend on complete transparency."