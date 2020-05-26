Police Are Publicly Pleading For The College Student Suspected Of Killing Two People To Turn Himself In

Police officials on Tuesday publicly pleaded for a 23-year-old college student suspected of killing two people to turn himself in, telling him, "We know this is not who you are."

"We talked to your family, we've talked to your friends and your roommate, and all of them have said the same things: that this behavior is out of the ordinary for you," Lt. John Aiello of the Connecticut State Police said at a press conference.

Authorities in Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania have been searching for Peter Manfredonia since Friday morning, when he allegedly broke into the home of two elderly men and assaulted them with an edged weapon. Theodore Demers, 62, died from his injuries, police said.

Police identified Manfredonia as a suspect in the killing Friday, and continued their search through Saturday.

Then on Sunday morning, police received a call about an abandoned vehicle that appeared to have been involved in a crash. The car was registered to a home near where the Friday killing took place, Connecticut State Police Trooper First Class Christine Jeltema said.

Police believe Manfredonia committed a home invasion early Sunday and stole several firearms. Later that morning, police also discovered 23-year-old Nicholas J. Eisele, an acquaintance of Manfredonia's, dead in his home.

Police also suspect Manfredonia kidnapped a woman from Eisele's home and took a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta from the driveway. The woman, who was later found unharmed in Patterson, New Jersey, identified Manfredonia as her captor, and the Jetta was found in New Jersey at the Pennsylvania border.

Authorities called Manfredonia "armed and dangerous" and have urged the public not to approach him if he is spotted. But on Tuesday, police tried appealing directly to him.

"We know this is not who you are," Aiello said. "Peter, I want you to know that we're continuing our investigation. The one thing that is missing is you. We want you to tell your story."