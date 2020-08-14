The Pentagon Made A Unit To Investigate UFOs And It's Not Keeping It Secret Anymore

The Department of Defense announced Friday they had officially — and publicly — created a unit tasked specifically with investigating "Unidentified Aerial Phenomena," or as you, I, and everyone else would call them, UFOs.

Named the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, or UAPTF, the unit will "improve [the Department of Defense's] understanding of, and gain insight into, the nature and origins of UAPs."

"The mission of the task force is to detect, analyze and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to U.S. national security," the Department of Defense said in a statement Friday evening.

Now, it's true that the existence of UAPs, or UFOs, doesn't necessarily mean the aircraft are spaceships from another planet piloted by little green aliens quietly and secretly observing Earth.

This task force is geared more toward possible violations of air space from another country, rather than looking for intergalactic encounters.

"The Department of Defense and the military departments take any incursions by unauthorized aircraft into our training ranges or designated airspace very seriously and examine each report," the announcement reads. "This includes examinations of incursions that are initially reported as UAP when the observer cannot immediately identify what he or she is observing."

But 2020 has been something of a year for the Pentagon and UFOs.

Friday's announcement comes just a few months after the Department of Defense released and declassified three videos of Navy pilots encountering UAPs in 2004 and 2015.

The New York Times interviewed the pilots who encountered the objects, describing them as oblong-shaped and accelerating, "like nothing I've ever seen."