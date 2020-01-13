The Deadly Pensacola Military Base Shooting Was An Act Of Terrorism, US Attorney General Says

Members of a Navy honor guard carry the casket of Navy Airman Apprentice Cameron Walters, one of three sailors killed by a Saudi shooter at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

The mass shooting at the Naval Air Base in Pensacola, Florida, that left three sailors dead was an act of terrorism, Attorney General William Barr said Monday.

Mohammed Alshamrani, a second lieutenant in the Royal Saudi Air Force, had expressed anti-American and anti-Israeli views on social media, including just two hours before the Dec. 6 attack, Barr said.

"This was an act of terrorism," Barr told reporters more than a month after the attack.

Alshamrani acted alone, officials said, and investigators have not found evidence that he was influenced by any one organization.

The investigation into the deadly shooting did, however, reveal Alshamrani held anti-American views and, during the deadly shooting, had made comments critical of the US military abroad.

The shooting lasted 15 minutes, Barr said, and it took eight minutes for law enforcement to engage and kill the shooter.

The investigation also revealed more than a dozen other Saudi Arabian students at the base held anti-US or jihadist views, and Barr said the attack suggested US officials needed to review the vetting process for the programs that allow foreign nationals to train at US bases.

"I wouldn't suggest or speculate the improved vetting would have prevented this particular event, but I do think it's clear—and the Department of Defense agrees—that we have to improve our vetting procedures," Barr said. "We have to remember that there are thousands of allied pilots and other military personnel who receive training in military bases throughout the United States."

Two hours before the Dec. 6 attack, FBI Deputy Director Dave Bowdich said Alshamrani made an anti-US social media post that was "similar" to Anwar al-Awlaki, a Yemeni-American imam who was believed by US officials to acted as a recruiter al-Qaeda.

As he targeted unarmed victims in the base, Barr said, Alshamrani also fired shots at a picture of President Donald Trump and one of his predecessors.