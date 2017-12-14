PBS Suspends Tavis Smiley Indefinitely Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Smiley denies the claims, saying, "I have never groped, I have never coerced, I have never exposed myself inappropriately."

Tavis Smiley, the late-night PBS talk show host and author, has been suspended indefinitely because of an internal investigation that uncovered "troubling allegations," the public broadcaster confirmed Wednesday.

Smiley's suspension was first reported by Variety.



Citing unnamed sources, Variety reported that a law firm was hired by PBS to look into allegations of misconduct by Smiley. That investigation reportedly uncovered multiple incidents of Smiley allegedly engaging in sexual relationships with subordinates, and that those people felt their employment might be linked to their sexual relationship with the talk host.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, PBS confirmed the talk show host was suspended and distribution of his show, Tavis Smiley, had also been halted.

"Effective today, PBS has indefinitely suspended distribution of 'Tavis Smiley,' produced by TS Media, an independent production company," PBS said in its statement. "PBS engaged an outside law firm to conduct an investigation immediately after learning of troubling allegations regarding Mr. Smiley."

"This investigation included interviews with witnesses as well as with Mr. Smiley. The inquiry uncovered multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS, and the totality of this information led to today's decision," the statement said.

On Dec. 18, Smiley denied claims of sexual harassment in an interview with Good Morning America.

“I have never groped, I have never coerced, I have never exposed myself inappropriately," he said. "I celebrate and applaud these women who’ve had the courage to come out and tell their truth.”

