Paul McCartney Shared His New Look For The New Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie, And People Are Freaking Out

news

He's trading that yellow submarine for a pirate's ship, people.

By Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez

Posted on May 13, 2017, at 7:16 p.m. ET

Paul McCartney shared this picture of himself Saturday in full costume for the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and freaked everyone out.

Some people wondered if it was a joke or real.

Is this real? @PaulMcCartney #PiratesLife #PiratesoftheCaribbean https://t.co/JlCbzWQVlC
kaitlyn michelle. @asdfjklkaitlyn

Is this real? @PaulMcCartney #PiratesLife #PiratesoftheCaribbean https://t.co/JlCbzWQVlC

Deadline reported last year that the former Beatle had joined the cast of the film, which is set to be released on May 26.

Sir Paul McCartney won't be the first rock star to make an appearance in the film series. Keith Richards played Captain Teague, the father of Johnny Depp's character, Jack Sparrow, in 2011's On Stranger Tides.

No one seems quite sure what role McCartney will be playing in the latest installment of popular pirate series.

Still, people are shook that he's going to be freaking pirate!

SIR PAUL AND JOHNNY DEPP ARE GOING TO BE IN A MOVIE TOGETHER I AM FREAKING OUT MY HEART LITERALLY CANNOT HANDLE IT #PiratesLife
Alice Carson @txicmelody13

SIR PAUL AND JOHNNY DEPP ARE GOING TO BE IN A MOVIE TOGETHER I AM FREAKING OUT MY HEART LITERALLY CANNOT HANDLE IT #PiratesLife

This has to be a joke, right? Ease up. #PiratesLife
Chris Haydon @Haydonsmovies

This has to be a joke, right? Ease up. #PiratesLife

And most seemed pretty happy with his look.

@PaulMcCartney
kailey troby @sassymccartney

@PaulMcCartney

Of course, it opened the door for plenty of Beatles' references.

@PaulMcCartney Trading in the yellow sub for a badass pirate ship. Drink up me hearties yo-ho. #PiratesLife
Jesse Aguirre @JayJayAguirre91

@PaulMcCartney Trading in the yellow sub for a badass pirate ship. Drink up me hearties yo-ho. #PiratesLife

"Aaarrrrrr, look at all the lonely people" @PaulMcCartney #PiratesLife
Richie Spillane @rjspillane

"Aaarrrrrr, look at all the lonely people" @PaulMcCartney #PiratesLife

Looks like he's had a "h..ARRR..d" day's night. #PiratesLife https://t.co/mLHUfMvBaT
Patrick Erickson KHQ @patrickerickson

Looks like he's had a "h..ARRR..d" day's night. #PiratesLife https://t.co/mLHUfMvBaT

And some pretty obvious suggestions for his pirate name.

@PaulMcCartney Captain Pepper
Ernesto @ErnestoEmerald

@PaulMcCartney Captain Pepper

Best of luck, Sir Paul McCartney!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney / Via Giphy.com
