"Patriot" Candidates Fall Short In Primary Races, But They're Not Backing Down

Supporters and members of a growing militia movement in Oregon failed to pull off any significant victories Tuesday in Oregon's primary election, but the candidates say they're just getting started.

These so-called "patriot" candidates vying for local, state and federal office are believed to be a direct result of the armed occupation at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, which resulted in the death of one of its leaders and federal indictments against more than 16 participants.

The armed protesters criticized federal overreach in public lands, and many believe local authorities can supersede federal mandates and laws.



Still, some of the candidates told BuzzFeed News the campaigns carry a symbolic victory of their own, drawing attention to the struggles of rural communities in the eastern half of the state, and signaling the potential impact of a growing patriot movement.



Kody Justus, who ran for Baker County commissioner, told BuzzFeed News his position on the issue was "one of the things that helped me stand out."

Justus, the coordinator for Baker County’s Oath Keepers, a militia group, drove to the refuge occupation in January to deliver supplies.

Though the armed occupation struck a chord with ranchers who have struggled with federal agencies, others have also grown fearful that armed occupations by militia groups could also take place in their communities.

He’s still not sure whether his involvement with the Oath Keepers or his trip to the refuge hurt him, but he said the issues are at least being discussed in communities across the state.

He lost the election by 38 votes.

“I’m just a regular guy and I didn’t even know there was such a thing as a Republican central committee in my county, and to go from there to being within 38 votes in a contested race; I was pretty impressed,” he said.

In the race for the governor's office, Bruce Cuff took third place in the Republican primary, receiving 11% of the vote.

Despite the result, Cuff said he focused his efforts in small, rural communities where many agreed with his goals.