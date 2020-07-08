A Man And Woman Were Charged With A Hate Crime For Painting Over A Black Lives Matter Mural

A man and a woman were charged with a hate crime on Tuesday after they allegedly painted over a Black Lives Matter mural in California on the 4th of July, prosecutors said.

Video of the couple using black paint to deface the street mural went viral over the weekend, where people confronted the couple as a woman used a roller to paint over a large yellow "B" and "L" in Martinez, northeast of San Francisco.

"We're sick of this narrative. That's what's wrong," says a man wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat and a shirt that read, "Four more years."

"There is no oppression. There is no racism," he says.

"Keep this shit in New York," the woman yells out. "This is not happening in my town."



The Contra Costa County District Attorney identified the couple as 42-year-old Nicole Anderson and 53-year-old David Nelson.

Officials said the large "Black Lives Matter" mural was approved after a local resident applied for a permit for the temporary mural in front of the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse.

The painting was done on July 4, but Anderson and Nelson allegedly showed up just hours later with buckets of black paint and a roller.

Video shows people confronting the two, while Nelson films Anderson painting over the letters.