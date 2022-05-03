Oklahoma Has Banned Abortion After Six Weeks As People Across The US Protest For Reproductive Rights

Oklahoma has banned abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, a prohibition that went into effect immediately on Tuesday after Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the Texas-style bill into law.

The ban comes the day after a draft opinion from Justice Samuel Alito was obtained by Politico, showing that a conservative majority on the US Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 49-year-old decision that recognized a constitutional right to abortion.

Introduced in January of this year, SB 1503 is one in a series of bills being weighed and approved in conservative-leaning legislatures across the country, making significant restrictions on the access and legality of abortions. Emboldened by President Donald Trump's 2016 election and the appointment of conservative justices to the Supreme Court, anti-abortion activists have increased efforts across the country to restrict abortions and successfully brought the question of their constitutionality back before the US Supreme Court.

Though courts have blocked a number of restrictive laws pending a Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights, the 6-week ban in Texas was allowed to go into effect because it left enforcement in the hands of private citizens, who could file potentially lucrative lawsuits against anyone performing or assisting in an abortion after fetal cardiac activity is detected. Idaho has since passed a six-week ban with a similar enforcement mechanism, which was temporarily blocked by the Idaho Supreme Court pending a lawsuit. Oklahoma on Tuesday joined them, and as of Tuesday evening, the Oklahoma Supreme Court hadn't taken action on legal challenges to it.

"I want Oklahoma to be the most pro-life state in the country because I represent all four million Oklahomans who overwhelmingly want to protect the unborn," Gov. Kevin Stitt wrote on Twitter, announcing his decision to sign the bill.