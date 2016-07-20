Officer And Inmate Killed After Falling Through Jail Elevator Shaft

The two were in a brief fight before smashing through the doors Monday and falling five floors in the Pennsylvania jail.

An inmate and a corrections officer plunged to their deaths Monday when they fell down an elevator shaft in the middle of an altercation in a Pennsylvania jail, officials said.

The men slammed into the closed doors of the elevator, which then gave way and opened as the men fell about 70 feet, Luzerne County Manager David Pedri said during a press conference Tuesday.

"The altercation, which lasted only seconds proved to be extremely tragic," he said. "This was a freak accident."

The corrections officer was identified as Kristopher Moules, a 25-year-old who joined the department in September 2015.

The inmate was identified as Timothy D. Gilliam Jr., who was serving time for failing to register as a sex offender, Pedri said.