Obama Says Trump Doesn't Know Much About "The World Generally"

The president was asked about comments Trump recently made about Japan and South Korea developing their own nuclear weapons.

In one of his sharpest rebukes yet against Donald Trump, President Obama said Friday the Republican presidential candidate "doesn't know much" about foreign policy, nuclear proliferation or "the world generally,"

"The person who made the statements doesn't know much about foreign policy, or nuclear policy, or the Korean Peninsula, or the world generally," Obama said during a press conference. "I said before, people pay attention to American elections."