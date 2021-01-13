A Major Militia Group Said Its Website Was Taken Down Days After It Sent Members To The Capitol Riots

Oath Keepers, one of the largest right-wing paramilitary groups in the country, had its website suddenly shut down this week, temporarily closing one of its last remaining avenues to recruit and organize its ranks.

The group, which sent members and “security teams” to DC during the insurrection that left five people dead, claimed its hosting service, LiquidWeb, “caved to the Loony Left.” LiquidWeb did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The site went down on Monday, just days after a mob of President Trump’s supporters attacked police and stormed the US Capitol building in an effort to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

In the days following the attack, Twitter permanently suspended Trump from its platform over the possible incitement of more violence, and Apple and Amazon banned Parler, a social network embraced by Trump supporters, after reports that its app was used to plan the riots at the US Capitol.

It was unclear why the Oath Keepers website, which had been up for 11 years, was shut down Monday, but in an email to national leaders of the group, Oath Keepers President Stewart Rhodes claimed the site’s host, LiquidWeb, had revoked its services.

“Stewart is not very happy because this is something we paid for,” Jim Arroyo, president of the Oath Keepers Arizona chapter, told BuzzFeed News.

By Wednesday, the site was active again — showing only the letter to members. It included a vow to rebuild its membership and communications functions.

A search of public domain registration records showed its registrar is now Epik — the company that has made headlines for taking on right-wing extremist content that had been removed from other platforms. Epik this week took over Parler’s domain, and it also hosts Gab, a social network whose users include neo-Nazis and other extremists.

Arroyo said the shutdown of the Oath Keepers website came without warning or notice, and leaders of the group were caught off guard. The shutdown removed not just alerts and links the group shares with supporters, but the members-only forum the group had used to organize and communicate within its ranks.