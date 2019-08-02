This Guy Threw A 96 MPH Fastball During A Fan Challenge And Got Signed By The Oakland A's

Nathan Patterson hadn't played baseball since high school. But the 23-year-old turned heads when he threw a whopping 96 mph fastball last month during a fan challenge in Colorado.



Now he's signing as a pitcher with the Oakland A's minor league team and getting a shot at turning his childhood dream of going pro into a reality.

"Words cannot describe this feeling," Patterson wrote on his Instagram account, where he posted a picture of himself in Oakland A's gear signing with the Major League Baseball team.

Most professional baseball players follow a traditional route of playing competitively in high school and college, then getting picked up by a professional team to play in the minor leagues, and later advancing to the MLB.

But Patterson hadn't played the game since high school, he told MLB.com, until he caught the attention of the Oakland A's with a consistent heater in the 90-plus mph range.

Just two weeks ago, Patterson was at Coors Field for a Colorado Rockies game where he tried his luck at a fan challenge. A video of him throwing a pitch at a breakneck 96 mph received more than 1,000 retweets, dropping jaws around the internet.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old received an offer from the A's.

