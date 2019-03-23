 Skip To Content
People Are Being Airlifted By Helicopter Off A Cruise Ship That Lost Engine Power Off Norway

The ship reportedly started drifting toward land after it lost power to its engines off the Norwegian coast.

By Salvador Hernandez

Posted on March 23, 2019, at 12:33 p.m. ET

Passengers were being hoisted one-by-one by helicopters from a stranded cruise ship on Saturday after strong winds started pushing the ship toward the Norwegian coast, local law officials said.

About 1,300 passengers and crew were believed to be onboard, Norwegian police and rescue workers told Reuters.

The Viking Sky ship issued a mayday call off the western Hustadvika coast, Norwegian search and rescue officials said, after the ship started having engine trouble.

1645 Hustadvika: 5 helikoptre og en rekke fartøyer er med i evakuering av «Viking Sky». Det jobbes med å få mer enn den ene motoren i gang. Ca 30 er bragt i land (derav en m lettere skader) og evakuering fortsetter.

Officials said on Twitter the vessel had restarted one of its engines, while Reuters reported it was able to anchor about 2 kilometers, or 1.2 miles, from the coast.

Nevertheless, police said they were using five helicopters and a number of vessels to get people off the ship

Breaking News: A cruise ship has suffered engine failure in windy conditions off the west coast of Norway and will evacuate its 1,300 passengers. The Viking Sky was drifting towards land and had sent out a mayday signal. The ship belongs to Viking Ocean Cruises.

About 30 people have been removed from the ship so far, Norwegian police reported.

Viking Cruises, the ship's owner, did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News requests for comment.

