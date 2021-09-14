 Skip To Content
Nicki Minaj Tweeted About Her Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicles And People Lost It

It started with Nicki Minaj announcing that she wouldn't be going to the Met Gala this year and then descended into memes about swollen testicles.

By Salvador Hernandez

Picture of Salvador Hernandez Salvador Hernandez BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 13, 2021, at 8:28 p.m. ET

Evan Agostini / AP

Nicki Minaj said she wouldn't be attending the celebrity-studded Met Gala on Monday because attendees were required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and she is not. Minaj told her Twitter followers she hadn't "done enough research" to make a decision.

The tweet made Minaj the most recent celebrity to publicly cast doubt on the vaccine as the US continues to grapple with the pandemic, even though the science is clear that getting vaccinated is the best way to combat COVID-19. But Minaj didn't stop there, following up with an eyebrow-raising story about her cousin's friend who received the COVID-19 vaccine and then called off his wedding because "His testicles became swollen."

Minaj has stood by her comments. The tweet is still posted on her timeline, and she responded to the online backlash by telling her followers, "I say what I want when I want how I want."

Here are the tweets:

Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head &amp; face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @NICKIMINAJ
Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it &amp; became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it &amp; make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @NICKIMINAJ

Needless to say, the internet responded with plenty of memes and online sleuths trying to get to the bottom of Minaj's tweets.

Pablo S. Torre @PabloTorre

Sam Cassell Nicki Minaj’s Cousin 🤝 Telling people about your giant balls after taking a shot

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @PabloTorre
Emily Nussbaum @emilynussbaum

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @emilynussbaum
Brian Jimenez @BrivnJimenez

Nicki’s cousin walking down the streets of Trinidad after he got the vaccine:

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @BrivnJimenez
Whet Moser @whet

to the window, to the walls / til the vax swells up my balls

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @whet

Of course, several people pointed out that despite Minaj saying she would be "researching" the vaccine, the rap star was referencing third-hand information.

Dub @WMsDiary

“Cousin that knows someone that works at the pentagon” “Cousin that knows someone in the military” “Cousin that knows someone that works in DC” “Cousin that knows a nurse/doctor” “Cousin knows a dude with swollen balls”

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @WMsDiary
. @TheMainNay

Cousin in Trinidad 🤝 uncle at the pentagon

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @TheMainNay

For the record, the CDC, as well as numerous independent studies, have found the COVID-19 vaccines are not just effective in preventing infection and reducing the severity of breakthrough cases, but that they are safe.

Other scientific studies have also found no proof that vaccines cause any fertility or sexual problems.

Which led many people online to wonder what exactly was going on with Minaj's cousin's friend.

Ben Collins @oneunderscore__

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @oneunderscore__
Desus Nice @desusnice

she violated her cousin’s friends hipaa tho

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @desusnice
Heidi N. Moore @moorehn

*Mean Girls whisper* that's why his balls are so big, they're full of IMMUNITY

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @moorehn
PFTCommenter @PFTCommenter

Leaving Trinidad in a couple hours. Ran into a unfortunate medcal situation and dont have shorts that fit anymore. Hope everyones doing well

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @PFTCommenter
chaps @UncleChaps

My testicles also became very swollen after the vaccine. It was burdensome. Impotence wasnt an issue but a persistent, diamond-like boner would not relent. I rubbed both down with a lavender sea-salt scrub and was fine. It was very scary. Prayers up for Trinidad and his friend https://t.co/BKB4Ai2mQp

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @UncleChaps
Matthew Yglesias @mattyglesias

We need a first person essay from the Swollen Balls Guy’s ex-fiancée.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @mattyglesias

Other people, however, wondered how this unidentified person might be reeling after he and his testicles were suddenly tossed into a worldwide conversation about COVID vaccines.

manny @mannyfidel

nicki minaj's cousin in trinidad right now

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @mannyfidel
Rich @UptownDC_Rich

Nicki Minaj cousin’s friend in Trinidad when he finds out that Nicki told the entire world about him being impotent and having swollen balls lmfao

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @UptownDC_Rich
aisha @blackpowerpufff

nicki cousin in trinidad’s friend

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @blackpowerpufff
philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_

Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend getting a call from TMZ:

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Phil_Lewis_


