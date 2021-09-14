Nicki Minaj Tweeted About Her Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicles And People Lost It
It started with Nicki Minaj announcing that she wouldn't be going to the Met Gala this year and then descended into memes about swollen testicles.
Nicki Minaj said she wouldn't be attending the celebrity-studded Met Gala on Monday because attendees were required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and she is not. Minaj told her Twitter followers she hadn't "done enough research" to make a decision.
The tweet made Minaj the most recent celebrity to publicly cast doubt on the vaccine as the US continues to grapple with the pandemic, even though the science is clear that getting vaccinated is the best way to combat COVID-19. But Minaj didn't stop there, following up with an eyebrow-raising story about her cousin's friend who received the COVID-19 vaccine and then called off his wedding because "His testicles became swollen."
Minaj has stood by her comments. The tweet is still posted on her timeline, and she responded to the online backlash by telling her followers, "I say what I want when I want how I want."
Here are the tweets:
Needless to say, the internet responded with plenty of memes and online sleuths trying to get to the bottom of Minaj's tweets.
Of course, several people pointed out that despite Minaj saying she would be "researching" the vaccine, the rap star was referencing third-hand information.
For the record, the CDC, as well as numerous independent studies, have found the COVID-19 vaccines are not just effective in preventing infection and reducing the severity of breakthrough cases, but that they are safe.
Other scientific studies have also found no proof that vaccines cause any fertility or sexual problems.
Which led many people online to wonder what exactly was going on with Minaj's cousin's friend.
Other people, however, wondered how this unidentified person might be reeling after he and his testicles were suddenly tossed into a worldwide conversation about COVID vaccines.
