Nicki Minaj Tweeted About Her Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicles And People Lost It

Nicki Minaj said she wouldn't be attending the celebrity-studded Met Gala on Monday because attendees were required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and she is not. Minaj told her Twitter followers she hadn't "done enough research" to make a decision.

The tweet made Minaj the most recent celebrity to publicly cast doubt on the vaccine as the US continues to grapple with the pandemic, even though the science is clear that getting vaccinated is the best way to combat COVID-19. But Minaj didn't stop there, following up with an eyebrow-raising story about her cousin's friend who received the COVID-19 vaccine and then called off his wedding because "His testicles became swollen."

Minaj has stood by her comments. The tweet is still posted on her timeline, and she responded to the online backlash by telling her followers, "I say what I want when I want how I want."

Here are the tweets: