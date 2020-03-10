A 1-Mile Coronavirus Containment Zone Has Been Set Up Just Outside Of New York City

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called it “a matter of life and death” and called in the National Guard to deliver food to residents and to clean public gathering places impacted by the containment zone.

John Minchillo / AP A self-quarantined resident who says he has tested positive for the new coronavirus listens beside his window as volunteers perform a Purim reading from the Book of Esther on March 9 in New Rochelle, New York.

A 1-mile containment zone in New Rochelle, a city in Westchester County just outside of New York City, will be set up in hopes of slowing down the spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. Officials say they hope this "dramatic action" will curb what appears to be one of the largest clusters of virus infection in the country. "New Rochelle is a particular problem," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference Tuesday. "The numbers continue to go up, the numbers are going up unabated, and we do need a special public health strategy for New Rochelle."

Places where large numbers of people gather would be shut down for at least two weeks and the National Guard is expected to help deliver meals and clean public spaces. But officials stressed that residents of the community who were not under quarantine would still be allowed to come and go as they pleased. "These are uncharged waters," George Latimer, county executive for Westchester County, told BuzzFeed News. As of Tuesday, New Rochelle has the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the state of New York. With a population of more than 78,000 people, the city has seen more cases than NYC, Cuomo said.

"That is really breathtaking," Cuomo said while announcing the new measures. "This is the greatest public health challenge we have in the state right now."

As part of the containment strategy, large gathering places in the area, such as schools, houses of worship, and a Boys & Girls Club, will shut down for two weeks starting Thursday. State officials will compile a list of other possible locations that will shut down in the 1-mile radius zone. "It is a dramatic action, but it is the largest cluster in the country, and this is literally a matter of life and death," Cuomo said. "That is not an overly rhetorical statement."

Courtesy of New York State Department of Health