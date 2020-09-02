Nancy Pelosi Called Video Of Her Visit To A Hair Salon Despite Coronavirus Rules "A Setup"

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday called video footage of her visit to a San Francisco hair salon "a setup" and refused to apologize for receiving a service that was prohibited under city rules because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, Pelosi suggested the video of her visit to eSalon on Monday and the ensuing controversy was somehow orchestrated against her, but she refused to explain why.

"I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon that I've been going to over the years many times," she said at a news conference. "As it turns out, it was a setup, so I take responsibility for falling for a setup."



The security video, first reported by Fox News, shows the House speaker walking between rooms of the salon with wet hair and a mask hanging under her face. The salon visit violated local health restrictions at the time, although they have since been changed to allow for outdoor appointments.

Fox News spoke with the owner of the salon, Erica Kious, who said one of Pelosi's staffers contacted her stylists on Sunday for an appointment. The stylist on Sunday told Kious via text that Pelosi was coming in for the appointment the next day.

"It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can't work," Kious told Fox News. "I was like, 'Are you kidding me right now? Do I let this happen? What do I do?'"

Kious told Fox News she rents chairs to stylists, but she "can't control" what they do. She did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment from BuzzFeed News.