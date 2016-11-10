Muslim Woman Made Up Story About Being Attacked By Trump Supporter

Lafayette Police said the 18-year-old told investigators she made up the story about being attacked and robbed just hours after the presidential election.

A woman who claimed she was attacked and robbed by two men near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, including one wearing a Donald Trump hat, made up the story, police said in a statement.

The woman had alleged the men yelled obscenities at her and took away her wallet and hijab, a scarf sometimes worn by Muslim women, The Advertiser reported.

Lafayette Police officials said in a statement the incident is no longer under investigation, the paper reported.

"During the course of the investigation, the female complainant admitted that she fabricated the story about her physical attack as well as the removal of her hijab and wallet by two white males," the statement reportedly read.

Police did not immediately respond to a BuzzFeed News request for additional information.



The report was made after 11 a.m. Wednesday, just hours after Donald Trump was declared the winner of the presidential election.

The incident, along with other reported attacks and incidents aimed at minorities after the presidential election, was widely reported and garnered a response from the Americans Civil Liberties Union in Louisiana condemning the alleged attack.

The university president also published a blog Wednesday asking students to "find common ground."

"University campuses are places where men and women of all races and religious should be able to exchange ideas and learn from one another," University of Louisiana at Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie wrote.

The blog did not mention the fabricated attack.