Mike Pence Went To See “Hamilton” And The Cast Had A Message For Him

Andres Kudacki / AP Vice President-elect Mike Pence leaving the Richard Rodgers Theatre after the performance on Friday night.

Mike Pence took a break from government transition work Friday night to attend a Broadway performance of Hamilton, but the musical ended with the cast directly addressing the vice president-elect and asking him to "work on behalf of all of us." It seemed to be a tense outing from the get-go for the Indiana governor, who received a tepid welcome at the New York theater where witnesses said Pence was booed as he entered and walked toward his seat. Then at the close of the musical, with the entire cast assembled on stage, Pence was addressed directly by a member of the cast.

Tonight, VP-Elect Mike Pence attended #HamiltonBway. After the show, @BrandonVDixon delivered the following stateme… https://t.co/ZVumpj3BBD

"We, sir — we are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us," said actor Brandon Victor Dixon, who plays Aaron Burr. "We truly hope this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and to work on behalf of all of us," Dixon said. "This is one American story told by a diverse group of men and women of different colors, creeds, and orientations."

The audience erupted in cheers after Dixon spoke to the vice president-elect.

It was unclear if Pence caught most of the statement. The Associated Press reported he ducked out before the address and Dixon, as he began, noted that the president-elect was already walking out. "I hope you will hear just a few more moments," he said. A show spokesperson, however, told the New York Times that Pence stood in the hallway outside the theater entrance and heard the speech.

On Saturday morning, Donald Trump himself had heard of the drama, tweeting criticism of the cast and demanding they apologize:

Our wonderful future V.P. Mike Pence was harassed last night at the theater by the cast of Hamilton, cameras blazing.This should not happen!

The Theater must always be a safe and special place.The cast of Hamilton was very rude last night to a very good man, Mike Pence. Apologize!

Dixon, the actor who spoke to Pence from the stage, then responded to Trump on Twitter:

@realDonaldTrump conversation is not harassment sir. And I appreciate @mike_pence for stopping to listen.

Hours later, Trump continued to tweet about the incident and called the cast "rude and insulting" although he deleted it minutes later.

Kellyanne Conway, Trump's former campaign manager, also criticized the cast's actions, as did former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich:



This is so true. And @mike_pence deserves respect and a peaceful night out with his nephew and daughter.… https://t.co/jDu2oLZjFq

The arrogance and hostility of the Hamilton cast to the Vice President elect ( a guest at the theater) is a reminder the left still fights.

Some people in the audience also speculated that lyrics of the musical appeared to be sung directly at Pence, a question that seemed to be answered once the cast addressed Trump's running mate at the end of the performance.

The New York Times reported that the director, producer, and cast of the musical decided to write a statement to the vice president-elect once they learned he would be attending. The show's Pulitzer Prize–winning creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, said he was proud of the cast's actions:

Proud of @HamiltonMusical. Proud of @BrandonVDixon, for leading with love. And proud to remind you that ALL are welcome at the theater.

The Secret Service motorcade was the first hint someone from the Trump campaign might be headed to see Hamilton Friday night.

VP elect Mike Pence taking time out of planning transition to catch #Hamilton.

Once inside, video captured in the theater showed the vice president-elect greeted with a series of applause and distinct boos.

Here's Pence getting booed as he gets to his seats at Hamilton

Several people in the audience tweeted pictures of Pence and his security team taking a seat. One witness called it an "unreal scene."

Unreal scene here - Mike Pence walks in and there's a massive mix of cheers and boos.

At #Hamilton. Mike Pence is here and the entire theater just booed him.

The awkwardness didn't stop there. The jeering and cheering continued and apparently reached a pitch when actor Rory O'Malley, an openly gay man who plays King George in the musical, sang the lyrics to a reprise of "You'll Be Back."

During "You'll Be Back (Reprise)" they had to keep pausing the song while people jeered Pence on every line. https://t.co/ZSIG7qnfiM

The song includes the lyrics: Oceans rise

Empires fall

It's much harder when it's your call

All alone, across the sea

When your people say they hate you

Don't come crawling back to me A Broadway show that focuses in significant part on Alexander Hamilton's immigrant experience was an unexpected choice of entertainment for the conservative vice president-elect. In March 2015, Pence signed Indiana's Religious Freedom Law, which opponents and businesses criticized as allowing discrimination against LGBT people. The outcry — which went national — led to a revision to protect against discrimination, which Pence also signed.

Later in 2015, Pence was one of many governors who opposed Syrian refugees coming into his state. This past month, a federal appeals court slammed Pence for actions he took in support of that opposition. Dixon's statement might have struck a personal chord for the diverse cast, whose main character — previously played by Lin-Manuel Miranda — is now being played by Javier Muñoz, an HIV-positive, openly gay man from a Puerto Rican family. But the play also strikes on other issues that have been targeted by the Trump campaign, such as immigration, with Hamilton often highlighting his rich immigrant background. According to audience members, one of the show's lines was greeted with particularly loud applause and cheers Friday: "Immigrants, we get the job done!"

I'm at #Hamilton and so is Mike Pence. Crowd booed him like crazy, and gave a standing O at the line "immigrants we get the job done" 1/2