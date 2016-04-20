Michigan Attorney General Expected To Announce Criminal Charges In Flint Water Crisis

Attorney General Bill Schuette's office confirmed that he plans to make a major announcement Wednesday regarding his investigation into the Flint water crisis.

Criminal charges are expected to be announced Wednesday as a result of the Michigan attorney general's investigation into the ongoing water contamination crisis in Flint, local media reported.

Up to four people could be facing criminal charges related to the water crisis, which left the community's water supply contaminated with unhealthy levels of lead.

The contamination was linked to an outbreak of Legionnaire's disease and the death of 12 people.

The Detroit Free Press reported Tuesday that at least two, and as many as four, people would be facing charges as a result of the investigation. One of them reportedly includes a city official who signed a document stating that Flint homes that were used to test tap water for lead had lead service lines, which was determined to be false.

