Michael Cohen Warned That If Trump Loses In 2020 There May Be No Peaceful Transfer Of Power

As the election neared and polls showed Trump facing a possible defeat, he ramped up claims of voter fraud and election rigging, telling his supporters that a loss could only be the result of fraud.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about Cohen's claim.

Here is Cohen's closing statement to the committee in full:

First, I want to thank you, chairman, because I appreciate the opportunity to share some final thoughts.

I have acknowledged I have made my own mistakes and I have owned up to them publicly and under oath, but silence and complicity in the face of the daily destruction of our basic and civility to one another will not be one of them.

I did things and I acted improperly, at times at Mr. Trump's behest. I blindly followed his demands. My loyalty to Mr. Trump has cost me everything, my family's happiness, friendships, my law license, my company, my livelihood, my honer, my reputation, and soon my freedom. And I will not sit back, say nothing, and allow him to do the same to the country.

Indeed, given my experience working for Mr. Trump I fear that if he loses the election in 2020 that there will never be a peaceful transition of power, and this is why I agreed to appear before you today.

In closing, I'd like to say directly to the president: We honor our veterans even in the rain, you tell the truth even when it doesn't aggrandize you, you respect the law and incredible law enforcement agents, you don't villianize them, you don't disparage generals, gold star families, prisoners of war and other heroes who had the courage to fight for this country.

You don't attack the media and those who question what you don't like or what you don't want them to say, and you take responsibility for your own dirty deeds. You don't use your power of your bully pulpit to destroy the credibility of those who speak out against you. You don't separate families from one another or demonize those looking to America for a better life. You don't vilify people based on the god they pray to and you don't cuddle up to our adversaries at the expense of our allies.

Finally, you don't shut down the government before Christmas and New Year's just to simply appease your base. This behavior is churlish, it denigrates the office of the president and it's simply un-American. And it's not you.

So to those who support the president and his rhetoric as I once did, I pray the country doesn't make the same mistakes that I have made or pay the heavy price that my family and I are paying, and I thank you very much for this additional time, Mr. Chairman.