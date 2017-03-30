Mexican State Attorney General Arrested At US Border On Drug Trafficking Charges

Edgar Veytia conspired to smuggle heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and methamphetamine during his tenure as attorney general for Nayarit, a federal indictment claims.

A Mexican state attorney general was arrested at the US-Mexico border in San Diego on Monday on drug trafficking charges.

According to a grand jury indictment, Edgar Veytia is accused of trafficking heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana into the United States while he was acting as attorney general for the Mexican state of Nayarit.

The federal charges were filed March 2 but unsealed Wednesday in federal court. The Los Angeles Times reported Veytia was taken into custody Monday at the border in San Diego.

According to the indictment, Veytia is accused of conspiring to smuggle drugs dating back to January 2013, when he became attorney general.

The indictment claims Veytia also went by other names such as "Eepp," "Lic Veytia" and "Diablo."

Shortly after news of Veytia's arrest, Nayarit's governor, Roberto Sandoval Castañeda, released a statement on social media that he would "personally take care of security."

"I have been responsible for and will continue to be responsible of the most precious things we have, which is peace and security," he said. "We won't lower our guard."

Details of what led to Veytia's arrest were not immediately available. Officials with US Customs and Border Protection officials did not respond to BuzzFeed News requests for comment.

Veytia is expected to appear in federal court regarding being moved to New York to face the charges, the Times reported.