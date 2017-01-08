A Jewish Couple Say They Received A Racist Note After Hanging A Black Lives Matter Flag

Police are investigating the alleged note, which contained a hand-drawn, yellow Star of David and the word "Jude."

This note was left on my car this morning in Rockville, MD because I'm Jewish and I support #blacklivesmatter. Yes,… https://t.co/yfO0dEaKrF

Jewish couple Sonya and Mikey Franklin also told BuzzFeed News their Rockville home was vandalized with toilet paper thrown around their trees and eggs thrown at the side of their car.

"The purpose was to scare us, and they succeeded because we're scared," Mikey Franklin told BuzzFeed News. "Not that people will harm us, but that there are people that would do this in our very diverse area."

The handwritten note, scribbled in a block-type handwriting, also included a yellow star of David and the word "Jude" (German for Jew), similar to the badges Nazis made Jewish people wear during the Holocaust.

The Rockville Police Department has received an incident report on the letter, spokesman Sgt. Christopher Peck told BuzzFeed News on Sunday.

In an email, Lt. Brain Paul said the incident is being classified as a "possible hate crime and will be investigated as such."

Initially, Sgt. Peck said that the note Franklin allegedly received was not anti-Semitic.

"There's nothing in there that is referenced that is anti-Semitic," Peck said, adding that he was unsure what the word "Jude" meant.

Peck said he believes the note was written by kids because of the block lettering, the type of language, and the spelling of the word "mayhem" as two different words. (Although in the photo Franklin posted of the alleged letter, there appears to an attempt to hyphenate the word mayhem over two lines).



"We have no clue who did this," Peck said. "There's no video cameras or surveillance video and no one has come forward as a witness."

The department later described the letter as containing "references of and symbols of anti-Semitic hatred."



"The Rockville City Police Department takes this, and all, possible hate crimes seriously," the department said on its Facebook page. The department will have no further comment at this time, due to the ongoing investigation."

Franklin said the note and the vandalism came just two days after they took down a Black Lives Matter flag they hung from their kitchen window, which faces the public street.