A Man Who Lost His Legs In A Crash Is Finally Getting A Wheelchair After Being Denied By His Insurance

After months of wrangling — and after his story caught national headlines and the notice of presidential candidates — Mark Poss said his insurance company has finally approved his claim for a wheelchair.

Courtesy of Mark Poss Mark Poss with his family.

A California man who was twice denied for a wheelchair by his insurance company after losing both legs in a crash said his insurance has finally decided to cover the cost of the chair, after his story caught national media attention. "After a lot of work and even more needless communication United Healthcare has decided to approve my claim for a wheelchair," Mark Poss wrote on Facebook Tuesday. "Thank you to all who helped spread the message; UHC heard you loud and clear." Poss story caught headlines across the country after writing about his experience with his insurance on Facebook, and how his insurance company twice denied his claim to cover the the cost of a wheelchair. The Sacramento man lost both his legs in 2017 after he had pulled over to help a couple whose car had broken down on the highway. When he got out to help, he was struck by a drunk driver and lost both his legs. Poss has been on the road to recovery in the months following the crash, and has since received prosthetic legs. His doctor has requested that he also use a wheelchair but, according to an Oct. 29 letter, his insurance company wrote that the chair "appears to exceed your needs and therefore, your coverage."

His story, and his experience with his insurance company, caught not just media attention but the notice of presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, who wrote that companies "make absurd argument like this because they make their profit by denying people are."

Insurance companies make absurd arguments like this because they make their profit by denying people care. No for-profit insurance company should be able to stop anyone from getting the treatment they need. That's why we need #MedicareForAll. https://t.co/VyfbqE19bo