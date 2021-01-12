A Man Allegedly Threatened To Kill Nancy Pelosi And Drove To DC With A 'Shit Ton' Of Ammunition

A man drove from Colorado to Washington, DC, with "a shit ton" of ammunition and threatened to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on live television, according to a federal affidavit.

Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr. was one of thirteen people charged by federal authorities Friday in connection to the attack on the Capitol, when Trump supporters violently stormed the government building and forced lawmakers to flee.

However, according to the federal indictment against Meredith, he arrived in DC too late to participate in the violent attack that left five people dead, including a member of the Capitol Police.

Instead, Meredith appeared to have gotten stuck in Cambridge, Ohio, to fix the lights on a trailer he was hauling to DC. Once the lights were fixed on Jan. 6, according to the affidavit, he sent a text to an acquaintance to tell them, just fixed...headed to DC with a shit ton of 5.6 armor piercing ammo."

FBI agents met up with Meredith at a Holiday Inn in DC on Jan. 7, where he told agents he had firearms in his truck even though he knew he was not allowed to have them in the city.



He also allowed the agents to look through his phone, which he had used to text someone on Jan. 7: "Thinking about heading over to Pelosi CUNT's speech and putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV [purple devil emoji]," according to the affidavit.