Everyone Involved In The Viral GoFundMe Scam Involving A Homeless Man Giving A Woman His Last $20 Has Now Pleaded Guilty

Mark D'Amico — who with his girlfriend and a third party concocted a viral, heartwarming, and completely fake story about a man who was homeless giving a woman his last $20 to help her with car trouble — pleaded guilty for his part in the scam, prosecutors said Friday.

The scheme raised more than $400,000 via GoFundMe in 2017 after the story spread on social media and was picked up by news outlets across the country, including BuzzFeed News.

D'Amico's girlfriend, Katelyn McClure, had said Johnny Bobbitt Jr. gave her $20 after she ran out of gas on Interstate 95, and the false feel-good story got more than 14,000 people to donate to the crowdfunding campaign.

The money, the couple said in the campaign, was supposed to go to Bobbitt for a place to stay.

But the entire story began to unravel after Bobbitt said he couldn't access the hundreds of thousands of dollars raised.

Bobbitt sued McClure and D'Amico, and it was later revealed the entire story had been a scam all three people had agreed to pull off.