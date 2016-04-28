Man In Hedgehog Onesie With Fake Bomb At TV Station Thought World Was Ending, Dad Says

The man entered a Fox affiliate with a fake bomb strapped to his chest under a full-bodied costume demanding to get his message out.

The man wearing a full animal costume and surgical mask walks out of a TV station in Baltimore.

Edward Brizzi of Elkridge, Maryland, told local media that his 25-year-old son, Alex, had a mental breakdown two weeks ago and claimed he had a vision from God that the world was ending.

The man in an animal onesie who was shot while threatening to blow up a Baltimore television station with a fake bomb believed the world was ending and wanted to get the message out, his father said.

Alex was shot four times Thursday after not complying with police commands to take his hands out of his pockets as he walked out of the station for Fox affiliate WBFF-TV.

Officers and paramedics were not able to immediately reach Alex after the shooting because his hands remained in his pockets and police were unable to confirm whether he was actually carrying an explosive, police spokesman T.J. Smith said.



As a precaution, police deployed a robot often used by its bomb squad to approach and communicate with him.

The robot stripped Alex of the full-bodied hedgehog costume known as Kigurumi and what was described by police as a "floatation device-like" vest.

The bomb he claimed to have strapped to his chest later turned out to be foil-wrapped chocolate candy bars with wires hanging from them.



"When the robot was moving in, no one knew what the device was," Smith said.

Alex was listed in serious but stable condition at a local hospital and is expected to survive, his father said.

It was unfortunate officers had to use force, Smith said, but he noted that the situation at the time seemed to pose a real threat to the community and officers.

"Hindsight now being 20/20, we now know they were candy bars," he said. "They were forced to use their real guns to shoot the suspect."