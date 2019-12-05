A Man Says He Was Beaten Bloody In A California Jail While Deputies Yelled Racist Comments At Him

"They left me to die with my face disfigured a broken nose, lacerations in my face and head," he wrote on Instagram.

Authorities are investigating after a California man said he was beaten by deputies at a local jail while they yelled racist comments at him. Jacob Angelo Servin said in an Instagram post on Tuesday that deputies with the San Joaquin Sheriff's Department "held me down beat me, chocked me, kicked me and tried to snap my neck, with their fists and batons one by one" after he was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public. In his post, Servin posted a picture of the aftermath — his eyes nearly swollen shut and dried blood all over his face. His pants appeared stained with blood. "They left me to die with my face disfigured a broken nose, lacerations in my face and head," he wrote on Instagram. The post was also shared by a family member on Twitter, where it was retweeted thousands of times with a call for justice for Servin.

‼️My uncle Jacob was beaten half to death after being arrrested in Stockton,Ca for being drunk at a bar.3 officers took him to county and were yelling racist remarks then jumped him and left him for dead‼️ NO ONE DESERVES THIS WE WILL GET JUSTICE PLEASE SHARE & REPOST‼️

But officials with San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Wednesday that Servin refused to comply with deputies while he was being booked into the jail, and that the 29-year-old had tried to grab an officer's equipment, kicked one officer, grabbed a female officer, and tried to bite another staff member at the jail. "Correctional officers were forced to react to his aggressiveness in order to protect themselves and maintain the safety and security of others in the facility," the sheriff's office statement said. The incident began Sunday when Servin was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public near Basil's, a local bar in Stockton, said Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva. Officers with the police department took Servin into custody, and he was transported to the county jail with no visible injuries at the time, Silva told BuzzFeed News.