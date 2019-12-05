A Man Says He Was Beaten Bloody In A California Jail While Deputies Yelled Racist Comments At Him
Authorities are investigating after a California man said he was beaten by deputies at a local jail while they yelled racist comments at him.
Jacob Angelo Servin said in an Instagram post on Tuesday that deputies with the San Joaquin Sheriff's Department "held me down beat me, chocked me, kicked me and tried to snap my neck, with their fists and batons one by one" after he was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.
In his post, Servin posted a picture of the aftermath — his eyes nearly swollen shut and dried blood all over his face. His pants appeared stained with blood.
"They left me to die with my face disfigured a broken nose, lacerations in my face and head," he wrote on Instagram.
The post was also shared by a family member on Twitter, where it was retweeted thousands of times with a call for justice for Servin.
But officials with San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Wednesday that Servin refused to comply with deputies while he was being booked into the jail, and that the 29-year-old had tried to grab an officer's equipment, kicked one officer, grabbed a female officer, and tried to bite another staff member at the jail.
"Correctional officers were forced to react to his aggressiveness in order to protect themselves and maintain the safety and security of others in the facility," the sheriff's office statement said.
The incident began Sunday when Servin was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public near Basil's, a local bar in Stockton, said Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva.
Officers with the police department took Servin into custody, and he was transported to the county jail with no visible injuries at the time, Silva told BuzzFeed News.
Silva said Servin was compliant with officers' orders when he was taken into custody and as he was taken to the local jail. He was then turned over to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, which oversees the jail.
In their statement, the sheriff's office said Servin was "non-compliant with officers during the initial phase of the booking process" and was taken to a temporary holding cell.
As deputies used force, Servin said in his Instagram post that he yelled for officers to stop, and that witnesses could hear officers yelling racist comments. He was then taken to a hospital.
"The medical staff informed him of his potential injuries and he was uncooperative with them and refused medical treatment," the sheriff's office said.
Servin did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' requests for comment.
"I am barely able to walk on my own due to the amount of damage done to my whole body," he wrote.
His description of his treatment at the jail sparked outrage, and Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs said on Twitter that though the matter was not under his jurisdiction, he had spoken to Servin and his family.
Sheriff officials said they have launched an administrative review and an investigation of the incident.
"It's sad that we as a people have to fear for our safety from the ones that have sworn to protect and serve," Servin said.
