A 22-Year-Old Man Was Arrested In The Killing Of A Black Trans Woman In Dallas

Ruben Alvarado was taken in for questioning Thursday to Dallas Police Department headquarters, but he refused to engage with detectives when asked about the death, police officials said in a statement .

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday in the death of Chynal Lindsey, one of at least four trans women who have been killed in Dallas in three years.

@DallasPD arrested 22 year old Ruben Alvarado for the murder of Chynal Lindsey, a transgender female. Lindsey’s body was found in White Rock Lake in June 1. @wfaa

Lindsey's body was found June 1, and her death was at the time the fourth recent Dallas homicide case where the victim was a black transgender woman, sparking wide concern in the city's trans community.

In a press conference where police officials asked for the public's help in solving Lindsey's murder, a trans woman in the crowd asked Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall what was being done to protect people in the trans community.

Lindsey's death came just weeks after Muhlaysia Booker, 23, was found shot to death a few miles away. A 34-year-old man was later charged with Booker's murder, and he was initially considered a person of interest in Lindsey's death. On Thursday, police did not immediately answer questions if that remained the case, or if there was any other connection in the women's deaths.

Two other cases remain unsolved. In October 2018, Brittany White, 29, was shot and killed. Shade Schuler, 22, was also killed by gunfire in 2015.

Dallas police have said there is no evidence suggesting a serial killer was involved. But the violence has centered around a south Dallas intersection, and trans women told BuzzFeed News they've been pushed out of the city's leading LGBT neighborhood by gentrification and continue to fear for their safety.

A native of Chicago, Lindsey moved to Arlington, Texas, and had been working in home health care.



In their brief statement, Dallas police released no details about Alvarado's arrest, what evidence led police to him, or whether he knew Lindsey.