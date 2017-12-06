Man Acquitted In Kate Steinle Killing Faces Federal Gun And Immigration Charges

Jose Ines Garcia Zarate was acquitted last week in the killing of a woman in San Francisco. He was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday.

The undocumented Mexican national acquitted in the killing of Kate Steinle will face federal charges connected to the deadly and highly politicized shooting in San Francisco, the US Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Jose Ines Garcia Zarate was indicted by a federal grand jury on federal charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and being an illegally present alien in possession of a firearm, according to records.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in a federal prison, according to the Department of Justice.

The charges against Garcia Zarate were filed just days after he was acquitted of murder in San Francisco in a case that caught nationwide attention and became a rallying point for critics of "sanctuary city" policies. Garcia Zarate was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.