Man Gets Probation For Smashing Donald Trump's Hollywood Star

A man who damaged Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a pick axe and sledge hammer was sentenced to three years probation, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

James Labert Otis, 53, was charged with a felony for destroying the President's star before the election and faced up to three years behind bars. On Tuesday, he agreed to plead no contest to the charge and was sentenced to probation, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.

He was also sentenced to 20 days of work on state roadways and ordered to pay $3,700 to the Hollywood Historic Trust. He was also ordered to pay another $700 to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Otis was recorded on Oct. 26 taking a pick axe and a sledge hammer on Trump's star. In a video, he could be seen wearing a hard-hat and construction worker's vest.

