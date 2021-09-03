Uber And Lyft Have Pledged To Cover Their Drivers' Legal Fees If They Get Sued Under The Texas Abortion Law

Uber and Lyft have pledged to cover the legal fees for any of their drivers who may be sued under a new, restrictive Texas law for helping a pregnant person get to a clinic for an abortion after 6 weeks of gestation.

SB 8, which went into effect Wednesday after the Supreme Court took no action to stop it, takes aim at anyone who "aids and abets" an abortion after 6 weeks, including a doctor, a benefactor who pays for the procedure, or someone who drives the patient to a clinic. It also creates a sort of bounty in that the ban can't be enforced by government officials, only through lawsuits filed by members of the public. And those who do file a lawsuit are shielded if they lose; defendants will have to pay their legal bills in addition to a $10,000 penalty per abortion.

Advocates fear the law will have a chilling effect on service providers who might be afraid of getting sued. But on Friday, Lyft's cofounder and CEO, Logan Green, tweeted that the company would cover "100% of legal fees for drivers sued under SB8 while driving for [the] platform." He also pledged to donate $1 million to Planned Parenthood and decried the law as an attack on women's rights.