Lyft Is Partnering With An Anti-Discrimination Group To Train Drivers On Handling White Supremacists

The ride-sharing app becomes the latest tech company to push back against white supremacist and alt-right rallies planned across the country.

Members of the Ku Klux Klan rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The ride-sharing app Lyft announced Saturday that it is partnering with the Southern Poverty Law Center, becoming the latest tech company to respond to a series of white supremacy and alt-right rallies taking place across the country.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a non-profit that monitors hate groups, will be providing Lyft drivers with training and help the company "promote inclusivity within our team as well as externally in the communities we serve," according to communications Lyft executives sent to drivers and employees.

On Saturday, one week after liberal demonstrator Heather Heyer was killed during white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, and as other right-wing rallies took place in Boston and Dallas, Lyft sent a reminder to drivers to watch for safety alerts and encouraging them to report any incidents of discrimination.

"Lyft represents all people, including the 66% of drivers who identify as a minority - and every ride is an opportunity to bring people of different backgrounds together," the note, obtained by BuzzFeed News, said. "With white supremacists planning rallies nationwide, we want to share an update on resources to keep drivers safe."