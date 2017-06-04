"London In Terror": Here's How Newspapers Reacted To The London Bridge Attack
At least six people were killed and 20 injured in what authorities described as a possible terrorist attack Saturday night.
The Sunday Times (UK)
The Observer (UK)
The Sun (UK)
The Sunday Mail (Scotland)
The Independent (UK)
New York Daily News (US)
