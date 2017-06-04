BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

"London In Terror": Here's How Newspapers Reacted To The London Bridge Attack

news

"London In Terror": Here's How Newspapers Reacted To The London Bridge Attack

At least six people were killed and 20 injured in what authorities described as a possible terrorist attack Saturday night.

By Salvador Hernandez

Headshot of Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 4, 2017, at 1:35 a.m. ET

The Sunday Times (UK)

The Sunday Times

The Observer (UK)

Via Twitter: @guardian

The Sun (UK)

The Sun

The Sunday Mail (Scotland)

Sunday Mail
ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent (UK)

The Independent

New York Daily News (US)

New York Daily News

Six People Are Dead And More Than 20 Injured After A Suspected Terrorist Attack In London

People Said They Tried To Stop The London Attackers By Throwing Bottles And Chairs At Them

This Is The Fake News Being Spread About The London Bridge Terror Attack

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT