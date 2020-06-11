A&E Has Canceled "Live PD" Amid Nationwide Protests Against Police Brutality

A&E's top rated Live PD, which follows cops live on the job, has been canceled after weeks of protests and civil unrest over police brutality following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other Black people at the hands of police officers.

"This is a critical time in our nation's history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD," A&E said in a statement to Variety on Wednesday. "Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them."



A spokesperson for A&E did not immediately return BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

The decision comes just days after the Austin American-Statesman reported the encounter between Javier Ambler, a Black man who died in March 2019 after sheriff's deputies in Austin pinned him to the ground and repeatedly tased him, was captured by a Live PD crew.

In the video footage reportedly captured by the crew and on the deputies' body cams, the former postal worker pleads for mercy, telling them he has congestive heart failure and can't breathe. As the struggle continues, Ambler says “I can’t breathe" and screams for help, the newspaper reported. However, Statesman and news station KVUE reported that not only did the episode never air, Live PD footage of Ambler's death was destroyed.

Host and executive producer Dan Abrams pushed back against the Statesman on Twitter, saying the newspaper should "really focus on the death of Javier Ambler," and suggesting the local district attorney was only "suddenly focused on this now" for political reasons despite having body cam footage from the deputies.