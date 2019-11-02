This Little Boy Dressed Up For Halloween As A Pair Of Pants. That's Right, Pants.
"Do you want to be a monkey, or a rooster?'" his parents asked. "No, pants."
Just wanted to let everyone know no one cares what you dressed up for on Halloween anymore because this little tyke decided to dress up as a pair of "PANTS" and won Halloween in the process.
"I still don't know where this came from," Jeffrey Bien, the father of the 2-year-old pair of walking Signature jeans told BuzzFeed News. "We were just wanting to find out what he wanted to be for Halloween, so we asked."
Bien, who asked that BuzzFeed News not use the boy's name, said his son was the mastermind behind the idea, and at 2 years old was super clear about what he wanted to be.
Pants.
And just. Look. At. Those. Pants.
Bien usually doesn't tweet about his kid, but people on Twitter loved his son's unique idea, giving it more than 640,000 likes and applauding his creativity.
But of course, it didn't end there, because Bien's son also got to pick his parents' costumes and, well, let's just say it's hard to say "no" to a 2-year-old's Halloween wish.
Now, if you think this was a last minute costume idea that was haphazardly assembled, you obviously don't understand the steel-strength force of a 2-year-old's determination.
Bien told BuzzFeed News the idea had been in the works for weeks since he and his wife, Emmie, had been trying to explain the concept of Halloween to their son.
The two were showing pictures of costumes and kids dressed up as super heroes to explain the holiday for weeks and, when they finally asked him what he wanted to be, he told them decidedly, "Pants."
The Bien's thought he'd forget about the idea in a couple of days — he's 2 after all — but no.
"We'll be like, 'Look at the picture of this kid dressed for Halloween. Do you want to be a monkey, or a rooster?'" Jeffrey said.
"No, pants," Jeffrey Bien said his son would say. "'Pants instead.' Just, 'Pants instead.'"
Bien, a physician at the Stanford University, said their son has a "strong personality and he likes what he likes, and doesn't like what he doesn't like."
He likes spinning in circles to make himself dizzy (who doesn't?) and Prince's "Raspberry Beret"—so much so his parents sometimes play it on their Alexa device when he wakes up in the middle of the night.
But they also knew that once he made up his mind about being pants, there was no going back.
"I think the point where we took it more seriously is when he wanted her to be a shirt and, it was, 'He's really serious,'" Jeffery said. "My wife just ran with it."
Emmie said she took her son to the store to find a pair of jeans big enough to fit up to his shoulders. Once there, he found her costume.
"He picked out the shirt and said that was the one," she said. "I was going as a shirt."
"Once we asked him what I should be, he said a hat," Jeffrey said. "He was very insistent that I should be purple."
Emmie's mom and sister helped put the costume together — the seams on the jeans had to be fixed to fit his body into the pants — but he loved it.
People online speculated the 2-year-old was perhaps trying to make an entire outfit out of the three costumes.
"He just really likes having fun with people," Jeffery said. "He could tell he was drawing some attention, and he just took it in stride."
For Jeffrey and Emmie, the best part for them is knowing their kid ran with a distinct idea, which seems to be what everyone else loved as well.
And that their son, they said, is happy being him.
"My favorite part of everything was when we finished trick or treating," Jeffrey said. "He flopped down with his bag in the hall with this bag and his most prized possession — a full orange."
-
Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.