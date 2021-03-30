Nike is suing the maker of the virally infamous Satan Shoes created in collaboration with Lil Nas X, claiming the unsanctioned devilish theme of the sneakers is damaging to the company's brand.

MSCHF, a company behind a variety of viral stunts, announced it was dropping exactly 666 limited edition pairs of the Satan Shoes, altered versions of the Nike Air Max '97 that feature red embroidery on the side, a bronze pentagram attached to the laces, a new red sock liner, and red ink with exactly one drop of human blood in the midsole of the sneaker.

The shoes were launched in part as promotion for Lil Nas X's new video for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." The song is the rapper's most public embrace of his sexuality and a rejection of the forces that once kept him closeted. In the video, he pole dances to hell and gives a lap dance to the devil.

"People will be angry, they will say i’m pushing an agenda," he wrote on Twitter after the song debuted. "but the truth is, i am. the agenda to make people stay the fuck out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be."

The shoes reportedly sold out on Monday within a minute at a whopping price of more than $1,000 each. Hours later, Nike filed a lawsuit, asking a court to stop MSCHF from actually distributing the shoes. Nike is also asking the company to pay for the "damage" made to the Nike brand for making significant changes to the original Air Max '97 design, "without Nike's approval or authorization."

"Nike has not and does not approve or authorize MSCHF's customized Satan Shoes," the company's attorneys wrote in the complaint. "Decisions about what products to put the SWOOSH on belong to Nike, not to third parties like MSCHF."



Nike also alleged that the company's satanic details were likely to be considered sanctioned by Nike, noting that there had already been "significant confusion," including calls to boycott Nike "based on the mistaken belief that Nike has authorized or approved this product."

To back up its claim that its brand was being hurt by the Satanic Shoes, Nike's court filing included screenshots of online comments from people promising not to buy Nike products in the future.

"💯💯crazy they need Jesus," one commenter wrote.

Another comment included someone claiming they would "NEVER WEAR ANOTHER PAIR OF NIKE AN IM THROWING AWAY ALL THE ONES I HAVE NOW...WHAT A DISGRACE THIS IS PURE EVIL.."