The Police Officer Who "Froze" For 5 Minutes In A Hallway During The Las Vegas Massacre Has Been Fired

A Las Vegas police officer who "froze" in the middle of a hotel hallway while a gunman rained bullets on the Route 91 Harvest Festival, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more in the 2017 massacre, has been fired, officials confirmed Wednesday.

For nearly five minutes, body camera footage showed Officer Cordell Hendrex and security staff at Mandalay Bay taking cover in a hallway as the shooter continued to fire on concertgoers. According to police, the gunman fired hundreds of rounds in a span of 10 minutes.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed Hendrex was terminated from his position with the department on March 20 "for performance of his duties."

The decision came nearly a year and a half after the Oct. 1, 2017, massacre that marked the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

Steven Grammas, president of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, confirmed Hendrex was fired over his decision to remain in the hallway, but called the termination "political cover" for the department since the decision didn't come until the body camera video was released publicly and brought media attention.

"[The department] knew about the video and his statements long before they went through the process to fire him," Grammas said.