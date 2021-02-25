Someone Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker And Took Her Two French Bulldogs
The star reportedly offered a $500,000 reward for the dogs' return.
Someone shot Lady Gaga's dog walker Wednesday night and then fled with two of the pop star's French bulldogs, a representative said.
Since then, Lady Gaga has offered a reward of $500,000 for the return of the dogs, "no questions asked," multiple news outlets including the New York Times, TMZ, and ABC7 reported, citing a representative for Lady Gaga.
The shooting occurred at about 9:40 p.m., when the 30-year-old man was walking the dogs in the 1500 block of Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood.
The dog walker was approached by a male suspect who fired a semi-automatic handgun, wounding the man. The victim, who was not identified by police, was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department told BuzzFeed News.
The suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a white vehicle, driving north on Sierra Bonita toward Hollywood Boulevard, police said.
Before paramedics arrived after the shooting, the victim appeared to be cradling a third dog, according to ABC7, which had a helicopter at the scene.
No arrests had been made as of Thursday afternoon.
The New York Times reported the two dogs are named Koji and Gustav. According to Lady Gaga's Instagram, Koji is a 6-year-old light-colored French bulldog, one of three owned by the singer.
Lady Gaga's representative told the New York Times that anyone with information on the location of the dogs is asked to email KojiandGustav@gmail.com.
Representatives for the singer didn't immediately respond to BuzzFeed News for comment.
-
Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.