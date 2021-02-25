Someone shot Lady Gaga's dog walker Wednesday night and then fled with two of the pop star's French bulldogs, a representative said.



Since then, Lady Gaga has offered a reward of $500,000 for the return of the dogs, "no questions asked," multiple news outlets including the New York Times, TMZ, and ABC7 reported, citing a representative for Lady Gaga.

The shooting occurred at about 9:40 p.m., when the 30-year-old man was walking the dogs in the 1500 block of Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood.

The dog walker was approached by a male suspect who fired a semi-automatic handgun, wounding the man. The victim, who was not identified by police, was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department told BuzzFeed News.