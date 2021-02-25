 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Someone Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker And Took Her Two French Bulldogs

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Someone Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker And Took Her Two French Bulldogs

The star reportedly offered a $500,000 reward for the dogs' return.

By Salvador Hernandez

Picture of Salvador Hernandez Salvador Hernandez BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 25, 2021, at 3:01 p.m. ET

Kgc-146 / KGC-146/STAR MAX/IPx

Lady Gaga and her dog Koji in 2015

Someone shot Lady Gaga's dog walker Wednesday night and then fled with two of the pop star's French bulldogs, a representative said.

Since then, Lady Gaga has offered a reward of $500,000 for the return of the dogs, "no questions asked," multiple news outlets including the New York Times, TMZ, and ABC7 reported, citing a representative for Lady Gaga.

The shooting occurred at about 9:40 p.m., when the 30-year-old man was walking the dogs in the 1500 block of Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood.

The dog walker was approached by a male suspect who fired a semi-automatic handgun, wounding the man. The victim, who was not identified by police, was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department told BuzzFeed News.

Chris Pizzello / AP

The suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a white vehicle, driving north on Sierra Bonita toward Hollywood Boulevard, police said.

Before paramedics arrived after the shooting, the victim appeared to be cradling a third dog, according to ABC7, which had a helicopter at the scene.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday afternoon.

The New York Times reported the two dogs are named Koji and Gustav. According to Lady Gaga's Instagram, Koji is a 6-year-old light-colored French bulldog, one of three owned by the singer.

Lady Gaga's representative told the New York Times that anyone with information on the location of the dogs is asked to email KojiandGustav@gmail.com.

Representatives for the singer didn't immediately respond to BuzzFeed News for comment.

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT