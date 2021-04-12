Multiple People Were Reportedly Shot At A High School In Tennessee

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area.

The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was briefed on the shooting just moments before a press conference where he was set to speak on federal funding and re-opening schools.



"We don't have a lot of details, it's a current situation right now," Lee said. "I just wanted to make reference to that and ask for all of you, for those who are watching online or otherwise, to pray for that situation and for the families and the victims that might be affected by that in our state."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.