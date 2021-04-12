 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Multiple People Were Reportedly Shot At A High School In Tennessee

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Multiple People Were Reportedly Shot At A High School In Tennessee

A Knoxville police officer is among those reported to have been injured in the shooting, authorities said.

By Salvador Hernandez

Picture of Salvador Hernandez Salvador Hernandez BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on April 12, 2021, at 5:14 p.m. ET

Posted on April 12, 2021, at 4:34 p.m. ET

BuzzFeed News

Multiple people have reportedly been shot at a Knoxville, Tennessee, high school, including one police officer, authorities said.

Knoxville police and multiple neighboring law enforcement agencies responded to Austin-East Magnet High School Monday afternoon after the reported shooting.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area.

Knoxville Police TN @Knoxville_PD

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Knoxville_PD

Multiple police vehicles began responding to the area at about 3 p.m., the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

Just past 4 p.m. local time, Knox County Superintendent Bob Thomas tweeted that the school had been secured.

Bob Thomas @KnoxSchoolsSupt

The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @KnoxSchoolsSupt

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was briefed on the shooting just moments before a press conference where he was set to speak on federal funding and re-opening schools.

"We don't have a lot of details, it's a current situation right now," Lee said. "I just wanted to make reference to that and ask for all of you, for those who are watching online or otherwise, to pray for that situation and for the families and the victims that might be affected by that in our state."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT