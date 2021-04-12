Multiple People Were Reportedly Shot At A High School In Tennessee
A Knoxville police officer is among those reported to have been injured in the shooting, authorities said.
Multiple people have reportedly been shot at a Knoxville, Tennessee, high school, including one police officer, authorities said.
Knoxville police and multiple neighboring law enforcement agencies responded to Austin-East Magnet High School Monday afternoon after the reported shooting.
Authorities asked people to avoid the area.
Multiple police vehicles began responding to the area at about 3 p.m., the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.
Just past 4 p.m. local time, Knox County Superintendent Bob Thomas tweeted that the school had been secured.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was briefed on the shooting just moments before a press conference where he was set to speak on federal funding and re-opening schools.
"We don't have a lot of details, it's a current situation right now," Lee said. "I just wanted to make reference to that and ask for all of you, for those who are watching online or otherwise, to pray for that situation and for the families and the victims that might be affected by that in our state."
