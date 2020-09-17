This Teacher's Tiktok Of How Energetic She Is While Teaching 5-Year-Olds Online Has Gone Super Viral

If there was any question about the hard work teachers are putting in while grappling with distance learning during the coronavirus pandemic, take a look at the intensity with which Mackenzie, 24, teaches her kindergartners about the number 4.

"Oh! I seen Brin is holding up the number two and two," she says in a TikTok, holding up both her hands with two fingers out, with the cheerful tone you might expect from a Disney character. "That will also make four!"

Mackenzie, a teacher from Washington who asked to only be identified by her first name, just wanted to take a quick video of herself to see if she was projecting the right energy to keep her kindergartners' attention. But the short TikTok posted on Monday instead gave people a peek at the vigor and hard work teachers are putting in while teaching during the pandemic.

Without missing a beat and the same liveliness, the video shows her drawing the kids' attention to their screen, keeping her eyes directly on the screen and smiling unrelentingly, asking them what pictures they see of the number four.

"Grayson, go ahead and turn your microphone on for me!" she says with an unflinching enthusiasm.

Mackenzie uploaded the TikTok between classes Monday and it since has received nearly 2 million likes on the platform, with many people applauding her energetic teaching.

"The response has been wonderful," she told BuzzFeed News. "I think the video has really given people insight into what early education looks like online."