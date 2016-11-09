Kelly Ayotte Concedes New Hampshire Senate Race
Ayotte's seat in the US Senate is the second picked up by Democrats in the 2016 election, leaving Republicans with a 52-seat majority.
New Hampshire Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte conceded the US Senate race Wednesday to Gov. Maggie Hassan, giving Democrats a second seat pickup in the GOP-held Senate.
"I wish Gov. Hassan, her husband tom, and their children Ben and Mag the very best," Ayotte said in a statement. "I want to thank our family, friends, supporters, and volunteers who worked their hearts out for our campaign."
Ayotte, a first-term senator, lost her seat with a thin margin of 692 votes, Politico reported, leaving Republicans with a majority of 52 seats in the chamber.
Democratic Gov. Maggie Hassan declared victory Tuesday night, but Ayotte's campaign held off from conceding the race, noting just how close the election was.
The New Hampshire senator election garnered national attention as Democrats looked poised to take several seats away from the Republican controlled chamber.
Democrats also picked up a Senate seat in Illinois, where Tammy Duckworth unseated Mark Kirk.
