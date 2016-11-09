Kelly Ayotte Concedes New Hampshire Senate Race

Ayotte's seat in the US Senate is the second picked up by Democrats in the 2016 election, leaving Republicans with a 52-seat majority.

New Hampshire Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte conceded the US Senate race Wednesday to Gov. Maggie Hassan, giving Democrats a second seat pickup in the GOP-held Senate.

"I wish Gov. Hassan, her husband tom, and their children Ben and Mag the very best," Ayotte said in a statement. "I want to thank our family, friends, supporters, and volunteers who worked their hearts out for our campaign."

Ayotte, a first-term senator, lost her seat with a thin margin of 692 votes, Politico reported, leaving Republicans with a majority of 52 seats in the chamber.