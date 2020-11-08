Here's How Women Reacted To Kamala Harris Speaking For The First Time As The Vice President-Elect

Andrew Harnik / AP

Wearing a white suit in a nod to suffragettes who came before her, Kamala Harris on Saturday spoke for the first time as as the vice president-elect. As the first woman, Black woman, and South Asian vice president-elect, Harris broke a number of barriers on the Democratic ticket, and women had a strong reaction as she delivered her victory speech.

Tears streaming down my face right now watching Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speech with my daughter. Kamala said “to all the little girls out there...” and Jojo said “she’s taking to me!” I can’t express how emotional this makes me.

People immediately took notice of her white suit as she stepped up on stage, an obvious nod to the suffragette movement that fought to win women the right to vote.

White 👏 Suit 👏 This was a deliberate and symbolic choice by Kamala Harris as a nod to the women’s suffrage movement. Learn more: https://t.co/6s1jkAI4Cv 🇺🇸

I lost it somewhere between seeing all the excited black aunties in the audience and Kamala talking about how black women and girls of color can know this is possible. This is history.

Harris immediately acknowledged the fight of women before her who fought for women's rights, and for their right to vote. "Women who fought and sacrificed so much for equality and liberty and justice for all," Harris said, singling out Black women in her speech. "Including the Black women who are often, too often, overlooked but so often proven they are the backbone of our democracy." The daughter of immigrants, Harris was born to a Jamaican father and Indian mother, and quickly rose to political prominence as attorney general of California and then as a senator representing the state.

there is so much to be said about kamala...but the significance of this moment, of this night, of this day, can't be understated. you can't look at all those women, especially black women, in the crowd and at home, with tears and hope on their faces and deny it.

“So every little girl sees this as a country of possibilities.” —@KamalaHarris That is our hope. That is our promise. #WeHaveHerBack

After breaking a series of barriers for women and immigrants in the US, Harris's speech was an emotional one for many women witnessing the historic moment as she spoke for the first time as the vice president-elect.

Watching @KamalaHarris speak! In tears! I’ve never been more proud of who I voted for! 🙌🏽🇺🇸🙌🏽

For some women, the moment was not just important for them, but for the younger generations who would know a woman, and daughter of immigrants, had a place in the White House.

VP Kamala Harris looking and talking directly to my daughter and every girl and woman in America. @KamalaHarris