Justin Trudeau Said The Ukrainian Plane That Crashed In Iran Was Shot Down By A Missile

Authorities examine debris from a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the Iranian capital of Tehran.

"What happened yesterday was a tragedy, a tragedy that shocked not only Canada but the world," Trudeau told reporters at a press conference revealing findings from Canadian officials. "The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile."

A Ukrainian jet that crashed Wednesday, hours after Iran launched a missile attack on US troops based in Iraq, was brought down by an Iranian missile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday.

The government of Iran initially blamed the deadly crash, which killed all 176 people onboard, on engine failure, but US and Canadian officials had since suggested that the plane could have been hit by a missile before crashing down in Iran.



Trudeau noted that although the plane appeared to have been shot down by a missile, it "may well have been unintentional."



When asked about the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 Thursday morning, Donald Trump said "somebody could have made a mistake."

"It was flying in a pretty rough neighborhood," the president said.

Asked whether the crash could have been caused by mechanical failure, Trump told reporters, "I personally don't even think that's even a question."

Hours later, Trudeau said the Canadian government had reached out to Ukrainian officials regarding the crash, and Canadian investigators were looking to be part of the inquiry into the moments before the jet crashed.

"In light of this new information it is now more important than ever that we know how such a tragedy could have happened," Trudeau said. "The families of the victims and all Canadians want answers. I want answers."



Sixty-three Canadian nationals were onboard the fatal Ukrainian flight.

The flight crashed just hours after Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at two military bases in Iraq that house US troops, an attack made in retribution for the US drone strike that killed Iran's Gen. Qassem Soleimani.



The timing of the jet's crash immediately raised questions regarding whether the missile strike and the deadly crash might have been connected.

On Thursday, the New York Times obtained video that appeared to show a missile striking a plane near Tehran's airport, where the Ukrainian jet stopped transmitting a signal moments before coming down.

The video appears to show an explosion in the dark sky.