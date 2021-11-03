Just One Black Person Is On The Jury In Ahmaud Arbery’s Killing Even Though A Judge Agreed It Appeared To Be "Intentional Discrimination"

Defense attorneys removed 11 of the 12 Black potential jurors Wednesday, ensuring that the three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery will face a nearly all-white jury in their trial.

Just one Black person will serve as a juror in the trial of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, even after the judge overseeing the case said there appeared to be "intentional discrimination" in jury selection. Attorneys for Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William Bryan Jr. on Wednesday removed 11 of the 12 Black panelists being considered for the jury, prompting prosecutors to ask Judge Timothy Walmsley to reseat eight of them. Prosecutors argued the Black panelists were removed from the jury pool simply because of their race. Walmsley declined to reseat them, citing state law, even as he acknowledged the racial overtones of the case. "This court has found that there appears to be intentional discrimination on the panel," the judge said, "but that doesn't mean the court has the authority to reseat simply because we have this prima facie case."

The move ensured that the three men accused of chasing down and fatally shooting Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020, as he was jogging in Brunswick, Georgia, will face an overwhelmingly white jury in their upcoming trial. His death, and the delay of local authorities in charging the three men, prompted widespread protests in 2020 after a video of the shooting was released. Wednesday's decision also means the three men will face a jury whose racial makeup will differ significantly from their community in Brunswick, where 26% of residents are Black.

In court on Wednesday, defense attorneys considered 48 possible jurors, 12 of whom were Black and 36 white. They were allowed to remove 24 of the panelists and used that power to remove 11 of the Black potential jurors.

To make her case that race was the main reason they were removed, prosecutor Linda Dunikoski said all the court needed was "to do the math." Despite agreeing with prosecutors on how those numbers appeared, Walmsley said the court was limited by Georgia law.

Since the defense attorneys presented other reasons for removing the potential jurors than race, the court could only take action if it found that the attorneys had not been "genuine," he explained. "At least in the state of Georgia, the court, if it hears a legitimate, nondiscriminatory, clear, and reasonably specific ... reason related to the case — that is usually enough to get the court to a finding in this third phase where the panelist doesn't need to be reseated," Walmsley said. If he had brought the Black panelists back into the jury pool, the judge would have had to find that defense attorneys were essentially lying in court. "The court is not going to place into the defense a finding that they are ... not being truthful to the court," Walmsley said.

