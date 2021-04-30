Josh Duggar Has Been Arrested In Arkansas

Joshua Duggar, the eldest child of the former TLC reality show 19 Kids and Counting was arrested Thursday by US marshals in Arkansas.

The 33-year-old was booked into Washington County jail Thursday afternoon, but local and federal authorities released little information about why he was taken into custody.

Washington County sheriff's officials referred questions about Duggar to the US attorney's office, which did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' inquiries.

According to information from Washington County jail, Duggar was being held without bail for a federal agency.

An FBI official told BuzzFeed that the agency was not involved in the case.

Duggar was for years part of the reality show19 Kids and Counting, on TLC, which showcased the family's fundamental Christian beliefs and the daily drama of raising a large family.