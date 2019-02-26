Jorge Ramos And Univision News Crew Were Detained After Interviewing Venezuela's Embattled President

Ramos and his news crew were released, the network confirmed, but their equipment and interview with Maduro was confiscated by Venezuelan officials.

Alan Diaz / AP

American journalist Jorge Ramos and a Univision news crew accompanying him in Venezuela were briefly detained against their will in Caracas after interviewing President Nicolas Maduro where Ramos reportedly called the leader a "dictator" and "murderer." Univision, the largest Spanish television network in the US, confirmed the detention on Twitter, alleging that the embattled Venezuelan leader "didn't like the questions" from the anchorman. The US State Department condemned the detention of Ramos, who has been a journalist at Univision since 1987 and has interviewed numerous heads of state in his career, including US presidents. "@Jorgeramosnews and his team are being held against their will at Miraflores Palace by Nicolas Maduro," Kimberly Breier, assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere affairs tweeted Monday. "We insist on their immediate release; the world is watching." Ramos and his team were released shortly after, but according to the network, the journalists' equipment and portions of the interview were confiscated by the Venezuelan government.

Attention: A @Univision team, headed by @jorgeramosnews, is being arbitrarily detained at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas. They were interviewing @NicolasMaduro but he didn't like the questions. Their technical equipment was also confiscated. https://t.co/c45tB0E4er

Maduro has faced increasing calls from the US to resign and allow self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido to take the helm, but the socialist president has instead increased his criticism of the US and accused Washington of attempting to meddle in the South American nation's affairs.

Maduro has continued to face increased pressure abroad and within, including members of the country's military who have reportedly abandoned their positions. Among the team of reporters who were detained at the Venezuela presidential palace were producers Maria Martinez Guzman and Claudia Rondon, Univision News reported. Cameraman Juan Carlos Guzman and Martin Guzman were also detained.

Ariana Cubillos / AP

"They robbed us of our work, they robbed us of our equipment," Ramos told Univision by phone Monday night in a televised interview. "They don't want the world to see what happens when their leader is questioned."

Ramos has been a critic of Maduro and has publicly called his government a dictatorship. Ramos said he asked Maduro about criticisms that his government was acting as a dictatorship, as well as the reported incarceration of political prisoners by his government. But Ramos said it was when he showed Maduro cell phone video of a group of young men eating from a garbage truck that prompted the sudden end of the interview. "He tried to block the video with his hand, and he stood up and walked away," Ramos said. Ramos said he and his team were separated, put in separate rooms, and their equipment and personal cell phones confiscated. "We don't have anything," Ramos said of their interview with Maduro. "Nothing." Roughly two hours later the team was released, he said. Minutes after news of their detention was made public, Daniel Coronell, president of news for Univision, tweeted that he'd spoken to Ramos and that the team had been allowed to leave the presidential palace.

Their equipment and "material from the interview that Nicolas Maduro didn't like," however, were confiscated. Coronell said the team was on their way to their hotel.

