Jerry Harris From Netflix's "Cheer" Has Been Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

Jerry Harris, a cheerleader featured in the Netflix documentary series Cheer, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of producing child pornography, the US Attorney's Office confirmed.

Harris's arrest comes after FBI agents searched his home in Naperville, Illinois, on Monday.

Harris was a fan favorite of Cheer, which follows the cheerleaders of Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, as they prepare for a major competition.

The charges also come after a lawsuit filed in Texas earlier this week accused the Netflix star of soliciting sex, sending sexually explicit messages, and asking for nude pictures from two 14-year-old twins, USA Today reported.

The two boys spoke told USA Today they were harassed by Harris at cheer competitions since they were 13 and Harris was 19.

The criminal complaint does not name the victims in the case but states the investigation began when authorities were contacted by the parent of two 14-year-old boys.

The parent, according to the complaint, found sexually explicit pictures on the cellphone of one of her sons, and then was told that Harris had asked for the pictures and videos through text messages.

According to authorities, the boy sent Harris more than a dozen explicit pictures between December 2018 and March 2020. Harris had also allegedly sent the boy pictures and videos of himself masturbating, beginning when the victim was 13 years old.

In one of the videos, the face of the man masturbating cannot be seen, but the boy told his mother it was Harris.

After talking to authorities, the boy also accused Harris of asking him to perform oral sex on him during two cheerleading competitions.

On Monday, Harris denied the allegations against him through a statement issued by his spokesperson, according to ABC News.

"We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager," the spokesperson said.

However, during an interview with law enforcement on the same day the statement was issued, Harris allegedly admitted to investigators that he had asked the underage boy for sexually explicit photos through Snapchat. Harris, according to the complaint, knew the boy was 13 at the time.

In February, according to court documents, Harris then sent a message to the boy saying he did not think they should be friends anymore, "and that HARRIS [sic] was feeling sorry for something he had done in the past."

Harris is facing one charge of production of child pornography and is expected to appear in a federal courtroom in Chicago later Thursday, a spokesperson for the US Attorney's Office said.